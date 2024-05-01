H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 263,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HEES

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.