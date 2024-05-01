Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 391,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLOSF remained flat at 0.99 during trading on Wednesday. Healios K.K. has a 12-month low of 0.94 and a 12-month high of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.25.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

