Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 418.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

