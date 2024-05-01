Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 418.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
NYSE DOC opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
