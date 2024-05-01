Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $90.00.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
