Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

