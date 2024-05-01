Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 47 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.94. 873,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,754. The company has a market cap of $259.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.76 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $4,121,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,737,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,090,086.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,793 shares of company stock valued at $179,074,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

