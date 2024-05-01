Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 49 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.24.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.93. 1,349,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,052. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

