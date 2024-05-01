Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $4,145,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 70,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 1,387,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,494. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1561 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

