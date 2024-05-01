Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 205.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after purchasing an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

