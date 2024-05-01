Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.