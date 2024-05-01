Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.9 %

PSX stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.45. The stock had a trading volume of 540,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.