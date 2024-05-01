Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TXN traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.85. The stock had a trading volume of 952,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

