Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,573. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

