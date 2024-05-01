Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,449 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 89,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock remained flat at $41.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 156,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,154. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

