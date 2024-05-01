Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 673 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 712,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after buying an additional 1,089,150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after buying an additional 921,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,301,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,748,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. 1,196,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917,685. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

