High Country Bancorp, Inc. (HCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
High Country Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of HCBC remained flat at $30.46 during trading on Wednesday. High Country Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.
About High Country Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than High Country Bancorp
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for High Country Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Country Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.