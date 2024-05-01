High Country Bancorp, Inc. (HCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 20th

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
High Country Bancorp Stock Performance
HCBC stock remained flat at $30.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. High Country Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $37.95.
High Country Bancorp Company Profile
