Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Down to $47.72

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.72, but opened at $43.92. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 85,803 shares.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 14.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.53%.

In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $200,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

