HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 448,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Insider Transactions at HilleVax
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HilleVax by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP boosted its position in HilleVax by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in HilleVax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Stock Performance
Shares of HLVX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
