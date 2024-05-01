Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $197.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

