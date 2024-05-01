HNI (NYSE:HNI) Trading Down 3.3%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.08 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 40,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 250,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNI. Benchmark increased their price objective on HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $124,990.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in HNI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in HNI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 7.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

