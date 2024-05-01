Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,470. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $293.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

