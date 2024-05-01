HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.77. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

