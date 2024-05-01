Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

