HubSpot (HUBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HubSpot stock opened at $605.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.34. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

