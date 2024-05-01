Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-6.100 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 97,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $646,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,076 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

