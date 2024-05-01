ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Stryker by 74,911.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 103.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,493,000 after acquiring an additional 551,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $9.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.24.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

