ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

