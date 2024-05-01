ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $35,265,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $14,227,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $5,755,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $4,748,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.84. 13,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,397. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

