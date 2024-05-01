ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 40.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $10,276,287. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.22. 1,043,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.09 and its 200 day moving average is $342.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

