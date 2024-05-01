ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 1.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.0 %

FAST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. 1,155,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,791. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,082 shares of company stock worth $2,584,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

