ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 806.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.24. 751,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.