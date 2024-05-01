IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.820-11.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $492.76 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
