Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.43-16.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.44.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.14. The stock had a trading volume of 485,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

