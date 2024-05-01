Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

