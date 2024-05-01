Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.46% from the stock’s previous close.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Get Incyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 106,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 100.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 95.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 122,045 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.