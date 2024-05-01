InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $1,954,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 58.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after purchasing an additional 584,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.16. InMode has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that InMode will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Report on InMode

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.