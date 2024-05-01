Innodata (INOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,147. Innodata has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

