Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 126.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

