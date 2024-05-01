Insider Buying: CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE) Insider Acquires 26,709 Shares of Stock

CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 26,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £29,914.08 ($37,575.78).

CVC Income & Growth EUR Stock Performance

Shares of CVCE stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1 ($0.01). 40,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,712. CVC Income & Growth EUR has a 12 month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a PE ratio of 20.26.

About CVC Income & Growth EUR

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

