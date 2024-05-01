Insider Buying: CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE) Insider Acquires 26,709 Shares of Stock

CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 26,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £29,914.08 ($37,575.78).
CVC Income & Growth EUR Stock Performance
Shares of CVCE stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1 ($0.01). 40,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,712. CVC Income & Growth EUR has a 12 month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a PE ratio of 20.26.
About CVC Income & Growth EUR
