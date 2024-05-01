Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 1,026 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £2,431.62 ($3,054.42).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Henrietta Baldock purchased 958 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,056.55).

On Friday, March 1st, Henrietta Baldock purchased 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,052.88).

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 235.30 ($2.96). The company had a trading volume of 5,971,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,164,336. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 259 ($3.25). The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.92. The stock has a market cap of £14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,361.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 14.63 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 28,571.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.63) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.22) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.80 ($3.87).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

