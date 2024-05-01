Insider Buying: Strickland Metals Limited (ASX:STK) Insider Buys 555,555 Shares of Stock

Strickland Metals Limited (ASX:STK – Get Free Report) insider David Morgan purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.98 ($13,157.88).

Strickland Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Strickland Metals alerts:

Strickland Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Strickland Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship Horse Well gold project totals an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in the north-eastern Western Australian Goldfields.

Receive News & Ratings for Strickland Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strickland Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.