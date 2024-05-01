Insider Buying: Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Buys 54,000 Shares of Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Richard Miller bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($24,419.04).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 1.9 %

LON TLW traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 37 ($0.46). The company had a trading volume of 5,163,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,127. The stock has a market capitalization of £540.20 million, a P/E ratio of -631.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.20. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.94 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

