Insider Buying: Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Buys 54,000 Shares of Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Richard Miller bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($24,419.04).
Tullow Oil Stock Up 1.9 %
LON TLW traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 37 ($0.46). The company had a trading volume of 5,163,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,127. The stock has a market capitalization of £540.20 million, a P/E ratio of -631.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.20. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.94 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
