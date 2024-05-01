Insider Selling: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APOG traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 41,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $62.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

