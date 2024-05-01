Insider Selling: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Apogee Enterprises Price Performance
APOG traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 41,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $62.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Apogee Enterprises
Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).
