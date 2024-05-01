Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $20,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,144.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,492. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

