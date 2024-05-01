International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.52

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 182754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in International Game Technology by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

