International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.5 days.

IPCFF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

