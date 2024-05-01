Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

NYSE IPI opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $318,234.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,138,023.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $318,234.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,138,023.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,294,689.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at $31,514,316.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,525. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.