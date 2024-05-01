Intrust Bank NA Acquires 213 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 139.8% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.85.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

