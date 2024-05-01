Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

