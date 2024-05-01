Intrust Bank NA Buys 329 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 184.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.03. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

